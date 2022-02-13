Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Drops By 57.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

