Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Drops By 57.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.44.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
