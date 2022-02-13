Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 51.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 32,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,064. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
