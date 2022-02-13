Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 51.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 32,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,064. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

