Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declines By 62.5%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MXCHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.