Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Decreases By 60.6%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PBMLF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 161,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,326. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

