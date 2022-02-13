Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Drops By 56.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 38,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,951. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.