Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 60.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.