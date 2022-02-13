Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 60.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.98.
About Prime Meridian
