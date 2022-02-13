Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 56.1%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 1,579,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.4 days.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.10.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
