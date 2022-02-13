Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 56.1%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 1,579,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.4 days.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

