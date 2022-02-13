Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declines By 50.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.16.
