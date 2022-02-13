Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declines By 50.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.