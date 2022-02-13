Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Drops By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCIA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

