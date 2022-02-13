Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Drops By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCIA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.