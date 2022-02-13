Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Drops By 60.3%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.71) to €25.50 ($29.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($41.38) to €37.00 ($42.53) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.53) to €39.00 ($44.83) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 448,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

