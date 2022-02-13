Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 56.0%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,735. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

