Short Interest in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Declines By 60.3%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.04 ($19.59). The company had a trading volume of 218,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.68. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($33.54).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.53).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

