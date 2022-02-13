Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Decreases By 59.5%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 3,050,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
