Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Decreases By 59.5%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 3,050,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

