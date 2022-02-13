Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 183.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TCCPY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
TechnoPro Company Profile
