Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 63.0%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TITUF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titanium (TITUF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.