Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Drops By 57.1%

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TWO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

