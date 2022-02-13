Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,154. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

