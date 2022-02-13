Slate Path Capital LP Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 3.2% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP owned about 1.19% of Antero Resources worth $70,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.