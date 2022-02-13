SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

