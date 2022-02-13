Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Market Cap Hits $79.24 Million

Somnium Space Cubes (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00015008 BTC on major exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $79.24 million and approximately $499,593.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Somnium Space Cubes alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

Somnium Space Cubes is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Somnium Space Cubes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Somnium Space Cubes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Somnium Space Cubes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.