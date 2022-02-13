SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $126,747.33

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $126,747.33 and $32,501.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.77 or 0.99965091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00061875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00378854 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

