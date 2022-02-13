Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 56,509 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Asana makes up 3.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Asana worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

