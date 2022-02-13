Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.6% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

