Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 34,061 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

