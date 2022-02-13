Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,835 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.
AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.19.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.