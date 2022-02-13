Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,835 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.