Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

