Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $157.53 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

