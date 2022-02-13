Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Raised by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 6.5% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Square were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,390,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

