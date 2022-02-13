SRS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,154,773 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,154,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,231,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,611,777 shares of company stock worth $701,696,619. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.