SRS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 1.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Snowflake worth $120,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $17,280,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 57.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,439,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $293.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.60 and a 200-day moving average of $318.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

