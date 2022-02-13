SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New $18.64 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,000. Global-e Online comprises approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,432,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,913,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

