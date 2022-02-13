SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New $18.64 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,000. Global-e Online comprises approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,432,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,913,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLBE opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.