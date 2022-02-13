SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 1,738,426 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SRS Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,426 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 4.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Dynatrace worth $307,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 731,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

