SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 993,350 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,350 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Anaplan worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

