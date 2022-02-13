SRS Investment Management LLC Takes $5.89 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $794,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $225,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $26,958,456. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

