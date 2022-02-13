Standard Protocol Price Down 22% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 22% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $243,275.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

