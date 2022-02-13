Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.85 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

