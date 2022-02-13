STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $9.22 million and $13,026.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.79 or 0.06793436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.67 or 0.99936635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048236 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

