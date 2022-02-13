State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE:STT opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,222. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

