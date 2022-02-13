stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

