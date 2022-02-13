Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Tops $0.0021

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $28,405.84 and $174.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 118% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars.

