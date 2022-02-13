Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.88 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Streamr has a market cap of $65.72 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

