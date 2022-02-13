Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0953 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $662,060.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.33 or 0.06807085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00076666 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,395,475 coins and its circulating supply is 344,550,782 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

