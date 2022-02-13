Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SNII remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,596. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
