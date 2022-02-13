Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SNII remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,596. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

