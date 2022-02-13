Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $647,848.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00105666 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.