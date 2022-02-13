Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $271,098.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.