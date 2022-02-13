Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:SLVM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 879,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

