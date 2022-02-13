SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1,869.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00239377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018331 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,528,714 coins and its circulating supply is 123,621,330 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

