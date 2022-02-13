Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 51.4% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

