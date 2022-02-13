TENT (TENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.03 million and $116,720.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00276133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00077371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00094152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

