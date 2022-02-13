Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $51.67 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $51.67 or 0.00122150 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and $878.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 814,232,651 coins and its circulating supply is 397,247,467 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

